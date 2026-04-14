Lady Gaga & Doechii’s “Runway” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Runway,” Lady Gaga & Doechii’s collaborative offering for the soundtrack to “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” received a warm welcome at pop radio this week.

The new single landed at 99 Mediabase-monitored stations, convincingly ranking as the format’s most added song.

With 16 adds each, OneRepublic’s “I Need Your Love” and Paper Money’s “Pretty Faces” tie for second.

Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings” follows in fourth with 14 pickups, while an add count of 11 earns Monsta X’s “Heal” the fifth-most added honor on this week’s Mediabase pop add board.

Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitloveit” and PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” tie for sixth place with 9 pickups each. Corbyn Besson’s “Blink (featuring TZUYU)” takes eighth with 8 adds, and Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” earns ninth on the strength of its 7 playlist pickups.

Each picked up by 6 stations, Cortis’ “Go!” and Ye’s “ALL THE LOVE (featuring Andre Troutman)” tie for tenth.