Olivia Holt, Kenzie Ziegler, Madison Pettis Spotted At NYLON House In The Desert During Coachella Weekend

Immensely popular entertainers Olivia Holt, Kenzie Ziegler, and Madison Pettis joined hundreds of high-profile peers at NYLON’s annual Coachella weekend party.
Held Friday at Desert International Horse Park in Coachella Valley, “NYLON House In The Desert” featured a memorable mix of electric music, attractive food and drink options, and engaging brand activations.
Presented by Matrix, the event featured Diplo and HUGEL in the DJ booth. Trident, elf, Neutrogena, Skechers, and Sally Hansen held brand activations throughout the party.
As a Coachella weekend party, NYLON House naturally provided a showcase for memorable festival chic. The below photos, courtesy of NYLON, capture how Holt, Ziegler, and Pettis executed their Coachella styles.