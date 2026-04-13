in Culture News

Olivia Holt, Kenzie Ziegler, Madison Pettis Spotted At NYLON House In The Desert During Coachella Weekend

They attended the annual NYLON party.

Olivia Holt at NYLON HOUSE IN THE DESERT | Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON

Immensely popular entertainers Olivia Holt, Kenzie Ziegler, and Madison Pettis joined hundreds of high-profile peers at NYLON’s annual Coachella weekend party.

Held Friday at Desert International Horse Park in Coachella Valley, “NYLON House In The Desert” featured a memorable mix of electric music, attractive food and drink options, and engaging brand activations.

Presented by Matrix, the event featured Diplo and HUGEL in the DJ booth. Trident, elf, Neutrogena, Skechers, and Sally Hansen held brand activations throughout the party.

As a Coachella weekend party, NYLON House naturally provided a showcase for memorable festival chic. The below photos, courtesy of NYLON, capture how Holt, Ziegler, and Pettis executed their Coachella styles.

Kenzie Ziegler and Madison Pettis at NYLON HOUSE IN THE DESERT | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
Kenzie Ziegler and Madison Pettis at NYLON HOUSE IN THE DESERT | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
Olivia Holt at NYLON HOUSE IN THE DESERT | Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON
Olivia Holt at NYLON HOUSE IN THE DESERT | Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON
Olivia Holt at NYLON HOUSE IN THE DESERT | Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON
Olivia Holt at NYLON HOUSE IN THE DESERT | Marc Patrick/BFA for NYLON

kenzieKenzie Zieglermadison pettisnylonolivia holt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy,” “Man I Need” Simultaneously Appear In Top 5 At Pop and Hot Adult Contemporary Radio