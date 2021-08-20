Addison Rae To Support “He’s All That” On August 26 “Good Morning America” Episode

One day before the film launches on Netflix, “He’s All That” star Addison Rae will make a noteworthy television appearance.

According to ABC, the actress and influencer will appear on the August 26 edition of “GMA.” That morning’s episode will also feature a chat with “Candyman” star Teyonah Parris.

The aforementioned “He’s All That,” a reinterpretation of the 1999 teen movie classic “She’s All That,” launches on August 27. Complete “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, August 23— Actor John Cena (“Vacation Friends”); actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Candyman”); GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Bastille

Tuesday, August 24— GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Wyoming; actress Aisha Tyler (“Archer”)

Wednesday, August 25 – Actress Elizabeth Greer “Beanie” Feldstein (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”); a performance by the cast of Chicago

Thursday, August 26—Influencer and actress Addison Rae (“He’s All That”); actress Teyonah Parris (“Candyman”)

Friday, August 27— Actress Regina Hall (“Nine Perfect Strangers”); GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by The Killers

Saturday, August 28—Binge This! with Rachael Leigh Cook