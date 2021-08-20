Charli, Dixie, Marc, Heidi D’Amelio To Discuss New Series On August 26 “GMA3: What You Need To Know”

To support their new series “The D’Amelio Show,” Charli, Dixie, Marc, and Heidi D’Amelio will make a daytime talk show appearance.

ABC confirms the D’Amelio family for the August 26 edition of “GMA3: What You Need To Know.” That day’s episode will also feature appearances by Ernest Grant, Eva Marcille, and Chef Huda.

“The D’Amelio Show” will make its Hulu premiere on Friday, September 3.

Complete “GMA3” listings follow:

Monday, August 23— Governor of Rhode Island Daniel McKee; Money Monday with personal finance coach Erin Skye Kelly (“Get the Hell Out of Debt”); actor John Cena (“Vacation Friends”); actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Candyman”)

Tuesday, August 24 – Author Anthony Trucks (“Identity Shift: Upgrade How You Operate to Elevate Your Life”); Parents Magazine editor-in-chief Julia Edelstein; actor Tanner Buchanan (“He’s All That”); President and CEO of the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) Mark Parkinson

Wednesday, August 25—Actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”); Nurse Alice Benjamin (“The Exam Room with Nurse Alice”)

Thursday, August 26–The American Nurses Association President Dr. Ernest Grant; reality stars Marc, Heidi, Dixie & Charli D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”); cooking with Chef Huda; actress Eva Marcille (“All The Queen’s Men”)

Friday, August 27—Broward County School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood; Faith Friday with Lisa Osteen Comes (“It’s On the Way: Don’t Give Up on Your Dreams and Prayers”); actress Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)