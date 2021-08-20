The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Scores Well With Pop Radio Listeners

As it continues to post dominant consumption numbers, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” has been flying up the pop radio airplay chart. Listeners, based on the latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report, should be happy about that news.

The report, which is based on a survey of pop audience members, identifies “STAY” as one of the format’s best-received songs. The collaboration boasts a positive reaction from 68.3% of listeners, a negative reaction from 15.3% of listeners, and thus a “net positive” score of 53.0%. A healthy 27.0%, meanwhile, call “STAY” a favorite.

Of the 13 songs in this week’s report, “STAY” boasts the #3 positive score, the #2 (second-lowest) negative score, and the #1 net positive score. It has the #4 favorite rating.

“STAY” will blast into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.