in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Scores Well With Pop Radio Listeners

“STAY” is receiving a decidedly positive reaction from listeners.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

As it continues to post dominant consumption numbers, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” has been flying up the pop radio airplay chart. Listeners, based on the latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report, should be happy about that news.

The report, which is based on a survey of pop audience members, identifies “STAY” as one of the format’s best-received songs. The collaboration boasts a positive reaction from 68.3% of listeners, a negative reaction from 15.3% of listeners, and thus a “net positive” score of 53.0%. A healthy 27.0%, meanwhile, call “STAY” a favorite.

Of the 13 songs in this week’s report, “STAY” boasts the #3 positive score, the #2 (second-lowest) negative score, and the #1 net positive score. It has the #4 favorite rating.

“STAY” will blast into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Justin Bieberstaythe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Camila Cabello Listed For “Fallon” Appearance On August 26; OneRepublic Set To Perform

Addison Rae To Support “He’s All That” On August 26 “Good Morning America” Episode