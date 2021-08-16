Special Look: Battle Advisors Camila Cabello, Kristin Chenoweth, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley Pose With “The Voice” Coaches

With just one month remaining until the premiere, NBC commenced publicity activities for season twenty-one of “The Voice.”

Monday’s effort included the release of official key art, as well as confirmation regarding this season’s four battle advisors. The advisor announcement included the release of behind-the-scenes photos.

Said battle advisors are Camila Cabello for Team Legend, Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana, Jason Aldean for Team Kelly, and Dierks Bentley for Team Blake. Prior to Monday’s official announcement, “The Voice” had released a mystery teaser video with the advisors’ faces and voices obscured. Many fans, however, were quick to pickup on the clues (and silhouettes) and successfully guess this year’s mentors.

“The Voice” kicks off its new season on September 20.