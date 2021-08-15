in Music News

Songs By The Weeknd, Lil Nas & Jack Harlow, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Tai Verdes, Post Malone Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio

“Take My Breath,” “INDUSTRY BABY,” “Skate,” “A-O-K,” and “Motley Crew” reach the Top 20.

The Weeknd - Take My Breath video screen | XO/Republic

Spots #16-20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart are each occupied by songs making their first Top 20 appearance.

Up thirteen places, The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” earns #16 on this week’s listing. The new single received 6,006 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 3,835.

Credited with 4,807 spins (+1,411), Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” soars six places to #17.

A nine-place rise brings Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s new Silk Sonic single “Skate” to #18. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 4,516 (+1,974).

Credited with 4,306 spins (+328), Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” rises two spots to #19.

Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” which received 3,543 spins (-365), concurrently rises two spots to #20.

