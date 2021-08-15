in Music News

Maneskin’s “Beggin’,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio; Bazzi, Lizzo & Cardi B Songs Make Top 30

“Beggin’,” “traitor,” “I Like That” and “Rumors” reach new highs on this week’s pop chart.

Maneskin - Chosen Cover | Sony Music Italy

Maneskin’s global phenomenon “Beggin'” and Olivia Rodrigo’s immensely resonant (and already massively successful) new “SOUR radio single “traitor” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,646 times during the August 8-14 tracking period, “Beggin'” ascends ten spots to #23 on the new chart. This week’s count reflects a gain of 902 from last week’s number.

Credited with 2,633 spins (+871), “traitor” concurrently rises eight places to #24.

— Despite a decline in airplay, Billie Eilish’s “NDA” re-enters the Top 25 this week, rising one place to #25.

— As “Beggin'” and “traitor” make their first Top 25 appearances, Bazzi’s “I Like That,” Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” officially enter the Top 30. Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” concurrently re-enters the Top 30.

Up five places, “I Like That” earns #26 on the strength of its 2,369 plays (+484).

Despite not launching until the sixth day of the tracking period, “Rumors” grabs #29 with 2,181 spins.

A four-place rise brings “Wild Side” back to its #30 peak.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

