Maneskin’s “Beggin’,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio; Bazzi, Lizzo & Cardi B Songs Make Top 30

Maneskin’s global phenomenon “Beggin'” and Olivia Rodrigo’s immensely resonant (and already massively successful) new “SOUR radio single “traitor” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,646 times during the August 8-14 tracking period, “Beggin'” ascends ten spots to #23 on the new chart. This week’s count reflects a gain of 902 from last week’s number.

Credited with 2,633 spins (+871), “traitor” concurrently rises eight places to #24.

— Despite a decline in airplay, Billie Eilish’s “NDA” re-enters the Top 25 this week, rising one place to #25.

— As “Beggin'” and “traitor” make their first Top 25 appearances, Bazzi’s “I Like That,” Lizzo & Cardi B’s “Rumors” officially enter the Top 30. Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” concurrently re-enters the Top 30.

Up five places, “I Like That” earns #26 on the strength of its 2,369 plays (+484).

Despite not launching until the sixth day of the tracking period, “Rumors” grabs #29 with 2,181 spins.

A four-place rise brings “Wild Side” back to its #30 peak.