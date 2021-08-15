in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Love Again,” Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio

“Love Again” and “Don’t Go Yet” make moves on this week’s pop chart.

Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” and Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs officially foray into the chart’s Top 15.

Played 7,138 times during the August 8-14 tracking period, “Love Again” jumps three spots to #13. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 462.

“Don’t Go Yet” concurrently rises four places to #15. The new Camila Cabello single received 6,191 spins, besting last week’s sum by 442.

— Both songs are also attracting airplay at the hot adult contemporary format. “Love Again” bullets at #24 this week, while “Don’t Go Yet” slides one spot to #29 but posts a week-over-week airplay gain.

