Rod Wave’s “Tombstone” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Tombstone” climbs to #1 on the urban listing.

Rod Wave’s “Tombstone” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~5,940 times during the August 8-14 tracking period, “Tombstone” rises one place to the summit. The count reflects a gain of 778 plays over last week’s mark.

Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night,” last week’s leader, falls to #2. The song posted a tracking period play count of ~5,566 (-150).

Up one spot, Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” earns #3 on the latest urban radio listing. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” soars five places to #4, and BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money” rises two spots to #5.

