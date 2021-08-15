Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Bringing the prediction to fruition, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Bad Habits” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,033 tracking period spins. The count reflects a 410-play gain from last week’s mark.
Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” which received ~5,710 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period (-132), slides one spot to #2 this week.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” rises two spots to #3, and The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” drops one place to #4. Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” concurrently descends one place to #5.
Comments
Loading…