Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Bad Habits” reaches #1 on this week’s Hot AC chart.

Bringing the prediction to fruition, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Bad Habits” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,033 tracking period spins. The count reflects a 410-play gain from last week’s mark.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” which received ~5,710 spins during the August 8-14 tracking period (-132), slides one spot to #2 this week.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” rises two spots to #3, and The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” drops one place to #4. Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” concurrently descends one place to #5.

