“Glad You Exist” Becomes Dan + Shay’s Ninth Career Country Radio #1

As Dan + Shay’s new album “Good Things” officially enters the market, opening track “Glad You Exist” ascends to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one spot from last week, “Glad You Exist” seizes the throne from Chase Rice’s “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

Not simply the leader in chart points, “Glad You Exist” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the August 8-14 tracking period. It received ~8,261 spins (+595) and ~36.11 million audience impressions.

“Glad You Exist” marks the ninth career Mediabase country radio #1 for the duo.

Justin Moore’s “We Didn’t Have Much” rises to #2 on this week’s chart, while the aforementioned “Drinkin’ Beer” takes #3. Luke Bryan’s “Waves” holds at #4, and Lainey Wilson’s “Things A Man Oughta Know” rises two spots to #5.