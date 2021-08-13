Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan To Discuss “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” On August 18 TODAY Show

“Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” stars Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan will soon appear for a joint daytime talk show interview.

According to NBC, Radcliffe and Viswanathan will discuss the anthology comedy series on the August 18 TODAY Show. Their appearance is set for the 10AM hour (“Today With Hoda & Jenna”), which will also feature the Trendsday Wednesday, TODAY Food, and Style Me Somethin’ Easy segments.

Who else will be appearing on NBC’s popular morning show? Listings for the next week’s worth of episodes follow:

Monday, August 16

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. TODAY’s Consumer: Back to School Shopping Looks a Little Different This Year. Conjoined Twins Woman Gives Birth. What To Know About Proof of Vaccination. Harry Smith Goes To: Vermont Farmer Shares Her Story on Wagyu Beef Having a Moment. TODAY Wellness: Resistance Workout with Stephanie Mansour.

(9-10 a.m.) Guest: Kelsey Grammer on Charming the Hearts of Men. By The Book: Latino Publishing Raises Nearly $2M Through Crowdfunding. Make Ahead Monday with Antimo DiMeo and Scott Stein of Bardea. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) Guests: Jacqueline “Dr. Jackie” Walters on Bravo’s Married to Medicine. Citi Music Series: Blues Traveler interview and performance. Master Class: Everything You Need to Know About Avocados – Gaby Dalkin. Make It Easy: Cut Your Get Ready Time in Half with Ami Desai.

Tuesday, August 17

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Guest: Octavia Spencer on AppleTV+’s Truth Be Told. Milestones We Missed. TODAY Food: Mouth Watering Desserts with Christina Tosi and Ashley Holt of Netflix’s Bake Squad. TODAY Best Sellers: Reset Solutions with Jenn Falik.

(9-10 a.m.). Guests: Brett Favre on CTE PSA. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and singer Kelsea Ballerini on #AerieREAL Voices Campaign. Cooking with Cal. Tune-Up Tuesday with Chassie Post.

(10-11 a.m.) Citi Music Series: Jason Mraz interview and performance. DI-WHY-NOT: Framing 101 with Orly Shani. Make It Easy: Products for Your Home to Make Life Easier with Alejandra Ramos.

Wednesday, August 18

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Guest: Michael Keaton on Lionsgate’s The Protégé and Netflix’s Worth. Cancer Survivor to SpaceX, Hayley Arceneaux. Your Health: Breakthrough Cases of People Getting Covid After Vaccinations. Summer on TODAY: TODAY Summer Camp Takeover.

(9-10 a.m.) Citi Music Series: Common interview and performance. Super Senior: Madeline Forman, 94-Year-Old Who Re-Recorded a Song She Had Performed More Than 75 Years Ago. Back to School: Organization with Evette Rios.

(10-11 a.m.) Guests: Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan on TBS’ Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail. Trendsday Wednesday with Justin Sylvester. TODAY Food with George Mendes. Style Me Somethin’ Easy with Melissa Chataigne.

Thursday, August 19

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Guest: Hugh Jackman on Warner Brother’s Reminiscence and Broadway’s The Music Man. Shop TODAY with Jill Martin. Paralympic Swimmer’s Adoption Story.

(9-10 a.m.) Shop TODAY with Jill Martin. Food For Thought: Compassion Café. Back to School: Fashion with Lori Bergamotto. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) Citi Music Series: Chris Young interview and performance. Read with Jenna: The Turnout author Megan Abbott. Countdown to Paralympics: Paralympian Swimmer Jessica Long. Shop TODAY with Jill Martin. Make It Easy: Products For Outside to Make Life Easier with Steve Greenberg.

Friday, August 20

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Citi Music Series: Cynthia Erivo interview and performance. NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park. The American Worker: Back to the Office – The Great Resignation.

(9-10 a.m.) Citi Music Series: Cynthia Erivo performance. At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Tech; Useful Items; Accessories.

(10-11 a.m.) Countdowns to Paralympics: Ezra Frech. Hosted by Hoda: Cup Cake Lady. TODAY Food: Fix Ahead Fridays with Laura Vitale. Game—Donna-Rama.