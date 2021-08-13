in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Again Wins US Album Sales Race, Spends 2nd Week At #1 in United States

“Happier Than Ever” stays atop the US album sales and consumption charts.

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever cover art | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” retains its throne as America’s best-selling and most-consumed album.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Happier Than Ever” sold 32.1K US copies during the August 6-12 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 82.3K in total second-week consumption.

The album takes first place on both fronts. George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass,” the next-best seller, moved 24.1K albums this week. Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR,” the #2 performer for consumption, posted a tracking week unit total of 60.7K.

Billboard’s numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but given the aforementioned margins, there should be no impact on the outcome. “Happier Than Ever” should indeed take #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

