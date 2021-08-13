in TV News

Maren Morris, Julie Bowen, Sean Hayes Announced As This Week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest Hosts

ABC announces this week’s “Kimmel” lineup.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, November 12, included Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Chris Stapleton (“Starting Over”). (ABC/Randy Holmes) JIMMY KIMMEL

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will continue its summer guest hosting campaign, with three noteworthy celebrities set to lead this week’s broadcasts.

Confirming an earlier report from Headline Planet, Maren Morris will host the August 16 broadcast. The episode will feature interviews with Willie Nelson and Megan Stalter and a performance by Gabriels.

Julie Bowen will host the August 17 episode with interview guests Minnie Driver and Jacob Elordi and musical performer Ashe.

Sean Hayes will then handle hosting duties on August 18 (with interview guest Awkwafina and musical act Daryl Hall and John Oates) and August 19 (with interview guests Tracee Ellis Ross and Simu Liu and musical guest Yola).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

abcjimmy kimmel liveJulie Bowenmaren morrissean hayes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan To Discuss “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” On August 18 TODAY Show