Maren Morris, Julie Bowen, Sean Hayes Announced As This Week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest Hosts

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will continue its summer guest hosting campaign, with three noteworthy celebrities set to lead this week’s broadcasts.
Julie Bowen will host the August 17 episode with interview guests Minnie Driver and Jacob Elordi and musical performer Ashe.
Sean Hayes will then handle hosting duties on August 18 (with interview guest Awkwafina and musical act Daryl Hall and John Oates) and August 19 (with interview guests Tracee Ellis Ross and Simu Liu and musical guest Yola).
All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.
