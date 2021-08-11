in TV News

First Look: Katie Ledecky Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ledecky is one of several guests on Wednesday’s episode.

US Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who added two gold and two silver medals to her impressive collection during the recent Tokyo games, makes an in-studio appearance on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Ledecky appears as part of a loaded lineup that also includes interviews with Billy Crystal and “Summer Reads” winner Jean Hanff Korelitz. Not an interview-only episode, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” closes with a stand-up comedy performance from Jackie Fabulous.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1499 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Billy Crystal during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1499 — Pictured: Comedian Jackie Fabulous performs on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1499 — Pictured: (l-r) Novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1499 — Pictured: (l-r) Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

