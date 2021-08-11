First Look: Katie Ledecky Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1499 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
US Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who added two gold and two silver medals to her impressive collection during the recent Tokyo games, makes an in-studio appearance on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Ledecky appears as part of a loaded lineup that also includes interviews with Billy Crystal and “Summer Reads” winner Jean Hanff Korelitz. Not an interview-only episode, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” closes with a stand-up comedy performance from Jackie Fabulous.
Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping:
