Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Headed For #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” will move into first place on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The single received 3,408 plays during the first four days of the August 8-14 tracking period. Up 9% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Bad Habits” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. As it does not face an obvious threat from below, “Bad Habits” should have no trouble retaining its #1 position through the close of tracking.

“Bad Habits” will seize the throne from Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” which has spent 7 non-consecutive weeks in the pinnacle position.

A multi-format hit, “Bad Habits” will concurrently remain inside the Top 5 on this week’s pop radio chart, while keeping its Top 10 position at the adult contemporary listing.