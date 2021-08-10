in TV News

“The White Lotus” Renewed For Season 2 With New Characters and Location

HBO just ordered another season of “The White Lotus.”

The White Lotus | Maria Perez/HBO

Ahead of this Sunday’s first season finale, HBO has confirmed that “The White Lotus” will be back for a second season.

The new season, HBO notes, will feature a different set of characters. It will also depart Hawaii and take place at a “White Lotus” property in another, to-be-announced location.

The dark comedy has received solid reviews this season, while posting big digital numbers. HBO’s press release notes that “The White Lotus” currently ranks as the #1 show on HBO Max.

The six-episode first season’s cast included Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Alex Daddario, Brittany O’Grady, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, and more.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

