“The White Lotus” Renewed For Season 2 With New Characters and Location

Ahead of this Sunday’s first season finale, HBO has confirmed that “The White Lotus” will be back for a second season.

The new season, HBO notes, will feature a different set of characters. It will also depart Hawaii and take place at a “White Lotus” property in another, to-be-announced location.

The dark comedy has received solid reviews this season, while posting big digital numbers. HBO’s press release notes that “The White Lotus” currently ranks as the #1 show on HBO Max.

The six-episode first season’s cast included Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Alex Daddario, Brittany O’Grady, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, and more.