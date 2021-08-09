in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Take My Breath” received a very warm welcome at Hot AC radio.

The Weeknd - Take My Breath | video screen | XO/Republic

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” unsurprisingly earns this week’s most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The new single won support from 56 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. The count convincingly positions “Take My Breath” atop the add board.

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Skate,” last week’s most added song, takes second place this week. The song landed at 19 new Hot AC stations.

Credited with 10 adds, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” follows as third-most added. With 8 adds each, Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” and Alessia Cara’s “Sweet Dream” tie for fourth place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Seth Power’s “Going Somewhere” (6th-most), Bleachers’ “Stop Making This Hurt” (7th-most), Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (8th-most), Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” (9th-most, tie), Kelsea Ballerini & LANY’s “I Quit Drinking” (9th-most, tie), and American Authors’ “Nice And Easy (featuring Mark McGrath)” (9th-most, tie).

alessia caraamerican authorsanderson paakbleachersBruno Marscamila cabellodua lipaJustin Bieberkelsea ballerinilanylil nas xmark mcgrathseth powersilk sonictake my breaththe kid laroithe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Becomes #1 Song In America

First Look: Billie Eilish Appears & Performs, Abigail Breslin Chats On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”