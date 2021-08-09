The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” unsurprisingly earns this week’s most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The new single won support from 56 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. The count convincingly positions “Take My Breath” atop the add board.

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Skate,” last week’s most added song, takes second place this week. The song landed at 19 new Hot AC stations.

Credited with 10 adds, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” follows as third-most added. With 8 adds each, Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” and Alessia Cara’s “Sweet Dream” tie for fourth place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Seth Power’s “Going Somewhere” (6th-most), Bleachers’ “Stop Making This Hurt” (7th-most), Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (8th-most), Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” (9th-most, tie), Kelsea Ballerini & LANY’s “I Quit Drinking” (9th-most, tie), and American Authors’ “Nice And Easy (featuring Mark McGrath)” (9th-most, tie).