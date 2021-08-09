in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Becomes #1 Song In America

“STAY” takes over the top spot on the Hot 100.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

America has a new #1 song this week, as The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” moves to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “STAY” seizes the throne from BTS’ “Butter.” The song gives Justin Bieber an eighth career #1 Hot 100 hit; it meanwhile ranks as the first chart-topper for The Kid LAROI.

“STAY” continues to fare well in streams, sales, and radio airplay — the three factors that define placement on the Hot 100 chart.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” rises two spots to #3. The aforementioned “Butter” falls to #4, and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” ascends two spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

