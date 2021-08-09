First Look: Billie Eilish Appears & Performs, Abigail Breslin Chats On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1497 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Billie Eilish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 9, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
On hiatus during the Olympic Games, NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns with an original Monday night.
The episode features appearances by Billie Eilish and Abigail Breslin.
A remote guest, Eilish participates in an interview with Fallon. Later, she delivers a performance of “Happier Than Ever,” the title track from her newly released, chart-topping album.
Breslin meanwhile appears for an in-studio discussion.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Video highlights (being posted as they are made available) and first-look taping photos follow:
