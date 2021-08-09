in TV News

First Look: Billie Eilish Appears & Performs, Abigail Breslin Chats On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Billie Eilish and Abigail Breslin appear on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1497 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Billie Eilish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 9, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

On hiatus during the Olympic Games, NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns with an original Monday night.

The episode features appearances by Billie Eilish and Abigail Breslin.

A remote guest, Eilish participates in an interview with Fallon. Later, she delivers a performance of “Happier Than Ever,” the title track from her newly released, chart-topping album.

Breslin meanwhile appears for an in-studio discussion.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Video highlights (being posted as they are made available) and first-look taping photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1497 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Abigail Breslin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1497 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Abigail Breslin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1497 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Billie Eilish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1497 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Billie Eilish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

abigail breslinbillie eilishjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“The White Lotus” Renewed For Season 2 With New Characters and Location