Morgan Wade Signs With Arista Nashville; Debut Country Radio Single “Wilder Days” Impacting This Fall

The acclaimed artist has signed a new record deal.

Morgan Wade and Artista Nashville celebrate their new deal (front l-r) Randy Goodman, Sony Music Nashville Chairman & CEO; Morgan Wade; Mary Sparr, Hillpeople Artist Management. (back l-r) Liz Cost, SMN VP, Marketing; Caryl Atwood, SMN SVP, Sales and Streaming; Jennifer Way, SMN SVP, Marketing; Taylor Lindsey, SMN SVP, A&R; Steve Hodges, SMN EVP Promotion and Artist Development; Sadler Vaden, producer.

Acclaimed country artist Morgan Wade has found a major label home with Arista Nashville.

The label confirmed the news in a Monday press release, adding that the song “Wilder Days” will be Wade’s first official country radio single. The song will go for playlist adds this fall.

“There always a bit of reserve when going to a major label from an independent one – there’s worry that your creativity will be stripped away. I don’t feel that at all with [Arista parent] Sony,” says Wade about the signing. “If anything, I’m more inspired than ever. Sony and Arista see my vision and want to work hard with me to share that vision. I feel at home.”

Wade, who boasts over 350,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, released her debut album “Reckless” earlier this year. The aforementioned “Wilder Days” serves as the album’s opening track.

