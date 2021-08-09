Morgan Wade Signs With Arista Nashville; Debut Country Radio Single “Wilder Days” Impacting This Fall

Acclaimed country artist Morgan Wade has found a major label home with Arista Nashville.
The label confirmed the news in a Monday press release, adding that the song “Wilder Days” will be Wade’s first official country radio single. The song will go for playlist adds this fall.
“There always a bit of reserve when going to a major label from an independent one – there’s worry that your creativity will be stripped away. I don’t feel that at all with [Arista parent] Sony,” says Wade about the signing. “If anything, I’m more inspired than ever. Sony and Arista see my vision and want to work hard with me to share that vision. I feel at home.”
Wade, who boasts over 350,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, released her debut album “Reckless” earlier this year. The aforementioned “Wilder Days” serves as the album’s opening track.
