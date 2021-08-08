in Music News

Songs By Conan Gray, Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Khalid, Big Red Machine & Taylor Swift Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“People Watching,” “Drunk,” “New Normal,” and “Renegade” enter pop radio’s Top 50.

Conan Gray - People Watching cover | Courtesy of Republic Records

Conan Gray’s “People Watching,” Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Khalid’s “New Normal,” and Big Red Machine’s “Renegade (featuring Taylor Swift)” continue to gain traction at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 rankings this week.

Played 501 times during the August 1-7 tracking period (+269), “People Watching” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #54 last week.

Up six places, “Drunk” takes #46 with 314 spins (+32).

A play count of 258 (+154) concurrently lifts “New Normal” twenty-one places to #49.

“Renegade,” which received 240 spins (-19), rises three spots to #50.

