Dixie & Rubi Rose’s “Psycho,” Alessia Cara’s “Sweet Dream,” Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla Sign & 070 Shake’s “Lifetime” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Psycho,” “Sweet Dream,” and “Lifetime” debut on this week’s pop chart.

In addition to Silk Sonic’s “Skate” and The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Dixie D’Amelio, Alessia Cara, and Swedish House Mafia.

Below last week’s chart at #42, Dixie’s “Psycho (featuring Rubi Rose)” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The collaboration received 999 spins during the August 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 385 spins.

Up two places, Alessia Cara’s “Sweet Dream” makes its Top 40 debut at #39. The single received 866 tracking week plays (+226).

Credited with 790 spins, Swedish House Mafia’s “Lifetime (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)” rises five spots to #40.

