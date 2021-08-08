Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Skate,” Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Top 30

Powered by the week’s greatest airplay gain, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” rockets into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Big gainers in their own right, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Skate” and The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” meanwhile debut inside the Top 30.

Played 3,396 times during the August 1-7 tracking period, “INDUSTRY BABY” ascends nine places to #23. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a format-leading 2,193.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “Skate” debuts on this week’s listing at #27. The song posted a tracking period play count of 2,542, which ranks as the week’s #3 airplay gain.

Despite not launching until the sixth day of the tracking period, “Take My Breath” earns #29 with 2,171 spins. The song ranks as the week’s #2 gainer, trailing only the aforementioned “INDUSTRY BABY.”