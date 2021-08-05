Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove, Andrea Bocelli Listed For August 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Kit Harington, who last visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in April 2019, has booked his next appearance on the late-night talk show.
According to NBC, the “Game Of Thrones” alum and upcoming “Eternals” star will appear as the lead interview guest on the August 12 edition of “Fallon.”
The episode will also feature a chat with Miranda Cosgrove and a performance by Andrea Bocelli. Other upcoming listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:
August 9 – Billie Eilish, Abigail Breslin
August 10 – Barbra Streisand, Marlon Wayans, Snoh Aalegra
August 11 – Ryan Reynolds, Joel Kinnaman, Holly Humberstone
