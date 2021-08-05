in TV News

Jodie Comer Scheduled To Appear On August 12 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The Emmy-winning actress will appear on “Late Night.”

Jodie Comer on Seth Meyers
Jodie Comer on Seth Meyers | Lloyd Bishop/NBC

For the first time in more than two years, Jodie Comer will appear on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to the network, the Emmy-winning actress will appear for an interview on the August 12 edition of the late-night talk show. Comer will be supporting her new film “Free Guy,” which launches the following day.

The August 12 “Late Night” will also feature an interview with Ethan Hawke. Complete listings follow:

Thursday, August 5: Pre-Empted for Olympic Coverage

Friday, August 6: Pre-Empted for Olympic Coverage

Monday, August 9: Guests Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard (Family Game Fight!) and John Stamos (Snatching Sinatra). Show 1175A.

Tuesday, August 10: Guests Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Mr. Corman) and Kevin Smith (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash: The Definitive Visual History). Show 1176A.

Wednesday, August 11: Guests Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and musical guest Tom Odell (Song: “lose you again,” Album: monsters). Show 1177A.

Thursday, August 12: Guests Ethan Hawke (Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story) and Jodie Comer (Free Guy). Show 1178A.

