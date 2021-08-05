Bonus/Vault Tracks Revealed For Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Red (Taylor’s Version); Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran Confirmed For Features

Earlier Thursday, Taylor Swift shared coded hints regarding the bonus and vault tracks on her upcoming “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

As of early afternoon, the code has been cracked.

The pre-save website for the album allows users to reach a page with “fill in the blank” options for tracks #21-30. The form confirms when users fill in the track correctly (and even provides an “I Opened the Vault” social sticker), thus providing confirmation of the additional vault songs and bonus tracks on the new album.

They are as follows:

21) Ronan

22) Better Man

23) Nothing New featuring Phoebe Bridgers

24) Babe

25) Message In A Bottle

26) I Bet You Think About Me featuring Chris Stapleton

27) Forever Winter

28) Run featuring Ed Sheeran

29) The Very First Night

30) All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)

“Ronan,” “Better Man” (as a Little Big Town single), and “Babe” (as Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift) are already available in some form. Fans, moreover, have long been aware of the ten-minute iteration of acclaimed song “All Too Well.” The others appear to be true “vault” tracks that were written during the “Red” era but not previously available in any sense.

The balance of the album will include re-recordings of 20 songs from the original “Red” album (presumably the everything on the 22-song deluxe album, minus the two demo recordings).

The album arrives November 19, 2021.