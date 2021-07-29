in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Heads For Top 5 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Saturday” will join the Top 5 on this week’s listing.

twenty one pilots - Saturday video screen | Fueled By Ramen

twenty one pilots’ multi-format single “Saturday” will move into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The “Shy Away” follow-up received 1,295 spins during the first four days of the July 25-31 tracking period. The count, which bests the same-time-last-week mark by 8%, slots “Saturday” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Since the single does not face an imminent threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 5 position through the close of tracking.

“Saturday” is also receiving airplay at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats.

saturdaytwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Reaches #1 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart