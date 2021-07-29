Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” Heads For Top 5 On Alternative Radio Chart

twenty one pilots’ multi-format single “Saturday” will move into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The “Shy Away” follow-up received 1,295 spins during the first four days of the July 25-31 tracking period. The count, which bests the same-time-last-week mark by 8%, slots “Saturday” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Since the single does not face an imminent threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 5 position through the close of tracking.

“Saturday” is also receiving airplay at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats.