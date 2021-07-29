The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” will make another huge jump on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song, which rocketed to #13 on last week’s listing, will move into the Top 10 this week.

“Stay” received 5,044 spins during the first four days of the July 25-31 tracking period. Up a healthy 23% from the count at this time last week, the tally slots “Stay” at #9 on Mediabase’s building chart.

As it does not face any imminent threats from below, it will have no issue retaining its position through the close of tracking. Given its considerable momentum, it may even move higher as the week progresses.

“Stay” is also scoring at the hot adult contemporary format. After debuting at #40 on last week’s Hot AC chart, the song should move well into the Top 30 (if not Top 25) this week.