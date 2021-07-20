Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side,” Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa’s “Demeanor Added By 102.7 KIIS LA

Two of last week’s big new releases and two of this week’s standout newcomers have won support from 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles.
Reporting to the July 20 add board, the influential pop station confirms picking up Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B),” and Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor (featuring Dua Lipa).”
“NDA” and “Motley Crew” formally launched last week — and already hold Top 40 airplay rankings at pop radio. “Wild Side” and “Demeanor,” which premiered this past Friday, have also been attracting out-of-the-gate enthusiasm from radio programmers.
