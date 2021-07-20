John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” Projected To Win US Sales Race, Pop Smoke’s “Faith” Still Pacing For #1 On Overall Chart

As the end of the July 16-22 tracking period draws near, John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” remains on track to win the US album sales race. The late Pop Smoke’s “Faith,” meanwhile, should claim #1 for overall activity.

According to updated projections from Hits Daily Double, the new Mayer album should sell about 60K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, “Sob Rock” should generate 87K in consumption.

The sales figure would convincingly position “Sob Rock” as the week’s best-selling album, while the consumption tally would be good for #2 on the overall chart.

“Faith” should take #1 on the consumption listing; Hits projects a bow in the 98K range (down from the initial 110-120K forecast but still ahead of any other album). Album sales should contribute about 4K units, with track sales and streams (primarily streams) generating the remaining activity.