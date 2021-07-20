in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” Projected To Win US Sales Race, Pop Smoke’s “Faith” Still Pacing For #1 On Overall Chart

“Sob Rock” and “Faith” will split this week’s album honors.

John Mayer - Sob Rock cover | Columbia | Via @Johnmayer on Instagram

As the end of the July 16-22 tracking period draws near, John Mayer’s “Sob Rock” remains on track to win the US album sales race. The late Pop Smoke’s “Faith,” meanwhile, should claim #1 for overall activity.

According to updated projections from Hits Daily Double, the new Mayer album should sell about 60K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, “Sob Rock” should generate 87K in consumption.

The sales figure would convincingly position “Sob Rock” as the week’s best-selling album, while the consumption tally would be good for #2 on the overall chart.

“Faith” should take #1 on the consumption listing; Hits projects a bow in the 98K range (down from the initial 110-120K forecast but still ahead of any other album). Album sales should contribute about 4K units, with track sales and streams (primarily streams) generating the remaining activity.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

