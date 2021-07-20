in Music News

Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa’s “Demeanor,” Maneskin’s “Beggin'” Officially Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station has picked up “Demeanor” and “Beggin’.”

Pop Smoke - Faith album cover | Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records

A single from the new Pop Smoke album and the biggest song on Spotify have both won support from Z100.

Indeed, the New York City-pop station officially added Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor (featuring Dua Lipa)” and Maneskin’s “Beggin'” to its playlist in conjunction with the July 20 Mediabase pop radio add board. As of press time, “Demeanor” and “Beggin'” represent the station’s only new playlist pickups this week.

“Demeanor,” which appears on Pop Smoke’s new album “Faith,” is officially impacting the pop format this week. “Beggin’,” the global phenomenon that claims #1 on the worldwide Spotify chart, has been gaining its own pop traction in recent weeks.

beggin'demeanordua lipamaneskinpop smoke

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Permission To Dance” Replaces “Butter” As #1 Song In America

Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side,” Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa’s “Demeanor Added By 102.7 KIIS LA