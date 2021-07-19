in TV News

Camila Cabello Scheduled To Perform “Don’t Go Yet” On July 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” BTS To Appear For Game

The episode will also feature Matt Damon and Jason Sudeikis.

Update: NBC has provided more details on the July 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

As noted, Camila Cabello will deliver a special performance of her new single “Don’t Go Yet” during the broadcast.

The episode, which will air after NBC’s primetime coverage of the Olympics Opening Ceremony, will also feature interviews with Matt Damon and Jason Sudeikis. BTS will additionally appear to play a game with host Jimmy Fallon.
Camila Cabello will release her new single “Don’t Go Yet” on July 23. Later that night, she will perform on a high-profile talk show.

NBC just confirmed the artist for the July 23 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Camila’s performance will close an episode that also features Matt Damon and Jason Sudeikis.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Swedish House Mafia (July 19), Omar Apollo (July 20), Brandi Carlile (July 21), and Leon Bridges (July 22).

Complete listings follow; all are subject to change:

Monday, July 19: Guests include Dwayne Johnson, Joshua Jackson and musical guest Swedish House Mafia. Show #1492

Tuesday, July 20: Guests include Jonas Brothers, Zoe Lister-Jones and musical guest Omar Apollo. Show #1493

Wednesday, July 21: Guests include Emilia Clarke, Mark Ronson and musical guest Brandi Carlile. Show #1494

Thursday, July 22: Guests include Kate Beckinsale, Fred Armisen and musical guest Leon Bridges. Show #1495

Friday, July 23: Guests include Matt Damon, Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Camila Cabello. Show #1496

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

