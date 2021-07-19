Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Permission To Dance” Replaces “Butter” As #1 Song In America

The past seven editions of the Billboard Hot 100 featured BTS’ “Butter” at #1.

This week’s chart features a different BTS song in the pinnacle position. Billboard just announced that the group’s new “Permission To Dance” earns #1 on the chart.

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio activity. “Permission To Dance” fared particularly well on the sales front, while also posting strong opening week streaming numbers. It has not been formally positioned as a radio single, although “Permission To Dance” did receive a modest amount of first-week airplay.

“Permission To Dance” follows “Dynamite,” “Savage Love,” “Life Goes On,” and “Butter” in becoming BTS’ fifth #1 hit on the Hot 100. BTS notably racked up the chart-toppers in about 10.5 months, which is the fastest accumulation of five number ones in over 33 years (Michael Jackson earned five chart-toppers in nine months back in 1987-88).

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” holds at #2 this week, while Justin Bieber & The Kid LAROI’s “Stay” debuts at #3. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” slides one spot to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” drops a place to #5.

The aforementioned “Butter” takes #7 this week.