NBC has finally confirmed the lineup for the Wednesday, July 21 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” — and it is a compelling one.

The network announced today that Lorde will appear in multiple segments on the broadcast.

The Grammy winner, who is hyping her upcoming album “Solar Power,” will appear in a new edition of the show’s “day drinking” bit. She will also take part in an interview and performance on the broadcast.

Wednesday’s “Late Night” will also feature a Taku Hirano, who will be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, July 19: Guests Shailene Woodley (The Last Letter From Your Lover) and Henry Winkler (Monsters at Work). Taku Hirano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1171A.

Tuesday, July 20: Guests Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon!), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave) and Simon Rich (New Teeth). Taku Hirano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1172A.

Wednesday, July 21: Day Drinking with Lorde. Guest Lorde and musical guest Lorde (Album: Solar Power). Taku Hirano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1173A.

Thursday, July 22: Guests Mindy Kaling (Monsters at Work), Jack Antonoff and musical guest Bleachers (Song: “Stop Making This Hurt,” Album: Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night). Taku Hirano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1174A.