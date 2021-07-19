in TV News

Lorde Scheduled For Interview, Performance, “Day Drinking” Segment On July 21 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Lorde will be the centerpiece of Wednesday’s “Late Night.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1173A -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Lorde and host Seth Meyers during "Seth and Lorde go Day Drinking" -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

NBC has finally confirmed the lineup for the Wednesday, July 21 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” — and it is a compelling one.

The network announced today that Lorde will appear in multiple segments on the broadcast.

The Grammy winner, who is hyping her upcoming album “Solar Power,” will appear in a new edition of the show’s “day drinking” bit. She will also take part in an interview and performance on the broadcast.

Wednesday’s “Late Night” will also feature a Taku Hirano, who will be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, July 19: Guests Shailene Woodley (The Last Letter From Your Lover) and Henry Winkler (Monsters at Work). Taku Hirano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1171A.

Tuesday, July 20: Guests Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon!), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave) and Simon Rich (New Teeth). Taku Hirano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1172A.

Wednesday, July 21: Day Drinking with Lorde. Guest Lorde and musical guest Lorde (Album: Solar Power). Taku Hirano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1173A.

Thursday, July 22: Guests Mindy Kaling (Monsters at Work), Jack Antonoff and musical guest Bleachers (Song: “Stop Making This Hurt,” Album: Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night). Taku Hirano sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1174A.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

