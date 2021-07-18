in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“MONTERO” also tops this week’s rhythmic chart.

Lil Nas X - Montero video screen | Columbia

As it rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” keeps the throne at pop radio.

Played 18,663 times during the July 11-17 tracking period, “MONTERO” earns a second week at #1 on Mediabase’s pop chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 376 but keeps “MONTERO” narrowly ahead of the competition.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” rises one place from last week to rank as a close #2. The “SOUR” single received 18,629 spins during the tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 890.

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” slides one spot to #3, and Rodrigo’s fellow single “deja vu” holds at #4. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” concurrently rises two places to a new high of #5.

