in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“MONTERO” takes over the top spot at rhythmic.

Lil Nas X - MONTERO video screen | Columbia

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” which rose to #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, ascends to the summit at another format this week.

Up two places, “MONTERO” earns #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“MONTERO” received ~5,257 spins during the July 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 494.

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR,” the format’s previous #1 song, slides to #2 this week. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” concurrently drops one place to #3.

Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” rises one spot to #4, and Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” enjoys a two-place gain to #5.

doja catkali uchislil nas xmontero (call me by your name)polo groddy ricchsza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Celebrates 5th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart