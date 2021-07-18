Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” which rose to #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, ascends to the summit at another format this week.

Up two places, “MONTERO” earns #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“MONTERO” received ~5,257 spins during the July 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 494.

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR,” the format’s previous #1 song, slides to #2 this week. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” concurrently drops one place to #3.

Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” rises one spot to #4, and Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” enjoys a two-place gain to #5.