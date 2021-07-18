GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

A close #2 on last week’s chart, GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio listing.
“Heartbreak Anniversary,” a former rhythmic radio #1, received ~6,318 urban spins during the July 11-17 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 412 plays.
“Heartbreak Anniversary” seizes the throne from Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski,” which drops to #2 this week.
Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” rises two spots to #3, and DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get (featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk)” ascends two places to #4. Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today” meanwhile drops one level to #5.
