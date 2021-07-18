in Music News

Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Celebrates 5th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Levitating” brings its Hot AC reign to five weeks.

DaBaby and Dua Lipa in Levitating | Remix video screen | Warner Music

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” keeps its #1 position on the newest Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Credited with ~6,024 spins during the July 11-17 tracking period, “Levitating” enjoys a fifth week atop the listing. In a testament to the song’s enduring nature, this week’s spin count actually reflects a week-over-week gain of 45 plays.

Up one place, The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “Without You” earns #2. Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” concurrently drops one spot to #3.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” spends another week in the #4 position, and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” stays at #5.

dababydaniel caesardua lipagiveonJustin Bieberlevitatingmaroon 5megan thee stallionMiley Cyrusthe kid laroithe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Weezer & AJR’s “All My Favorite Songs” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio