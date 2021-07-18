Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Celebrates 5th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” keeps its #1 position on the newest Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Credited with ~6,024 spins during the July 11-17 tracking period, “Levitating” enjoys a fifth week atop the listing. In a testament to the song’s enduring nature, this week’s spin count actually reflects a week-over-week gain of 45 plays.
Up one place, The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “Without You” earns #2. Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” concurrently drops one spot to #3.
The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” spends another week in the #4 position, and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” stays at #5.
