Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Received Opening Day Airplay At Pop, Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Several stations played the new collaboration between Normani and Cardi B.

Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” was made available for immediate pop, rhythmic, and urban radio airplay following its release at 12AM ET Friday morning. Several stations at each format seized the opportunity, offering the new collaboration a handful of spins.

According to Mediabase, pop stations 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles, Energy 94.1 San Antonio, 95.1 WAPE Jacksonville, and 99.7 NOW San Francisco had each played “Wild Side” five times by the end of Friday, July 16. Another five stations provided 4 spins, while a few others played the song twice.

Providence-area station Hot 106.3 took the lead at rhythmic radio, offering “Wild Side” 7 spins by the close of Friday. Five other stations offered between two and four spins.

Responsible for 9 plays by the close of Friday, Q95.5 Lafayette, Louisiana took the lead at urban radio. Five additional stations provided between two and five plays by the time opening day concluded.

“Wild Side” is officially impacting each format this week; playlist adds will be reported in conjunction with the July 20 pop, rhythmic, and urban radio add boards.

The collaboration also enjoyed opening day success at iTunes, reaching #1 on the all-genre US listing and holding at #2 as of press time Saturday morning. The song meanwhile debuted at #26 on the US Apple Music chart for Friday, July 16, while taking #32 on the corresponding Spotify chart.

