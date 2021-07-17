Billie Eilish’s “NDA” Debuts In Top 15 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

As has become the norm for a new release from the Grammy winner, Billie Eilish’s “NDA” made an opening week splash on YouTube.

According to YouTube, the song’s official music video earned 16.8 million views during the July 9-15 tracking period. The count yields a #14 entry on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“NDA,” moreover, ranks as the week’s #2 newcomer. Only BTS’ #1 “Permission To Dance” lands higher on the Music Videos Chart.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “NDA” amassed 19.5 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. The new song rides that total to a #30 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.