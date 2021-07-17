in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “NDA” Debuts In Top 15 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“NDA” follows “Permission To Dance” as this week’s #2 debut.

Billie Eilish - NDA video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

As has become the norm for a new release from the Grammy winner, Billie Eilish’s “NDA” made an opening week splash on YouTube.

According to YouTube, the song’s official music video earned 16.8 million views during the July 9-15 tracking period. The count yields a #14 entry on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“NDA,” moreover, ranks as the week’s #2 newcomer. Only BTS’ #1 “Permission To Dance” lands higher on the Music Videos Chart.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “NDA” amassed 19.5 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. The new song rides that total to a #30 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

billie eilishnda

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

