The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Makes Top 20 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Stay” arrives at #16 on this week’s listing.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” one of last week’s highest-profile new releases, made a big opening week impact on all major platforms.

That list of platforms includes YouTube, where “Stay” ranked as one of the week’s Top 20 music videos.

Credited with 15.7 million views during the July 9-15 tracking period, “Stay” earns #16 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video trails BTS’ “Permission To Dance” (#1) and Billie Eilish’s “NDA” (#14) as the week’s #3 new entry.

“Stay” concurrently arrives at #28 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for views from all eligible uploads. “Stay” amassed 20.6 million such views during the tracking period.

