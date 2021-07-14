Normani Shares Cover Art For New Single “Wild Side,” Which Features Cardi B & Arrives Late Thursday/Early Friday

Over the past many months, anticipation has been fiercely building for Normani’s next single. She recently heightened that anticipation by largely wiping her social media — the now-universal signal for “new music is coming.”

Wednesday, she made the news official by revealing that her new single “Wild Side” will arrive at 12AM ET on July 16 (9PM PT on July 15).

Normani’s announcement also included another massive piece of information: Normani is not the only voice on “Wild Side.” Indeed, the song features mainstream hip-hop superstar Cardi B.

Given the anticipation and the popularity of both artists, “Wild Side” should have no trouble attracting attention when it releases Thursday night.