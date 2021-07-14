Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters, Tones and I Performed During Pandora LIVE Special On July 14 (Special Look)

Ed Sheeran, whose new single “Bad Habits” has been making a big impact on charts around the world, headlined a Pandora LIVE event Wednesday night.

In addition to performing numerous songs from his hit-rich discography, Sheeran engaged in an interview with host Mikey Piff. The Grammy-winning superstar additionally played a game of “Hot Seat” to answer questions about his career.

As part of the appearance, Sheeran also received a plaque honoring the 7 billion streams he has achieved on the Pandora platform.

Not a one-artist show, Wednesday’s event also featured performances from Maisie Peters and Tones and I.

The show will re-air at 8PM ET/5PM PT on the Pandora LIVE site. Press screenshots follow: