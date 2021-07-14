in Music News

Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters, Tones and I Performed During Pandora LIVE Special On July 14 (Special Look)

Ed Sheeran headlined the Wednesday night special.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: In this screengrab released July 14, Ed Sheeran performs during Pandora LIVE featuring Ed Sheeran on July 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Pandora Media)

Ed Sheeran, whose new single “Bad Habits” has been making a big impact on charts around the world, headlined a Pandora LIVE event Wednesday night.

In addition to performing numerous songs from his hit-rich discography, Sheeran engaged in an interview with host Mikey Piff. The Grammy-winning superstar additionally played a game of “Hot Seat” to answer questions about his career.

As part of the appearance, Sheeran also received a plaque honoring the 7 billion streams he has achieved on the Pandora platform.

Not a one-artist show, Wednesday’s event also featured performances from Maisie Peters and Tones and I.

The show will re-air at 8PM ET/5PM PT on the Pandora LIVE site. Press screenshots follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

