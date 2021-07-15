Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” will continue its rapid rise at pop radio, earning a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The hit single received 6,878 spins during the first four days of the July 11-17 tracking period. Up 15% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Bad Habits” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face any imminent threat from below, “Bad Habits” should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

The single will notably secure a Top 5 position in just its fourth week on the chart.