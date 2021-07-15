in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio

“Bad Habits” will move into the Top 5 on this week’s pop radio chart.

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits cover | Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” will continue its rapid rise at pop radio, earning a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The hit single received 6,878 spins during the first four days of the July 11-17 tracking period. Up 15% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Bad Habits” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face any imminent threat from below, “Bad Habits” should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

The single will notably secure a Top 5 position in just its fourth week on the chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

