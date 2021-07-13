in TV News

First Look: BTS Appears, Performs On Tuesday, July 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

BTS appears for an interview and a performance of “Permission To Dance.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1489 -- Pictured: (l-r) K-Pop band BTS during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” marks night one of a two-night stint for BTS.

Tuesday’s episode finds BTS appearing for a remote interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, the superstar group delivers a performance of new song “Permission To Dance.”

BTS will also appear on Wednesday’s episode to perform chart-topping smash “Butter.”

As for Tuesday’s episode, the broadcast also features an in-studio interview with Edgar Ramirez. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Ahead of the episode, NBC shared photos from the taping. Shortly after the BTS interview aired, the network began airing video clips from the broadcast. Both sets of media follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1489 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Édgar Ramírez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1489 — Pictured: (l-r) K-Pop band BTS during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1489 — Pictured: (l-r) K-Pop band BTS during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

btsedgar ramirezjimmy fallonthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Chris Paul Surprises “Granny and Pops” With Home Transformation On July 23 “Secret Celebrity Renovation”