First Look: BTS Appears, Performs On Tuesday, July 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1489 -- Pictured: (l-r) K-Pop band BTS during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” marks night one of a two-night stint for BTS.
Tuesday’s episode finds BTS appearing for a remote interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, the superstar group delivers a performance of new song “Permission To Dance.”
BTS will also appear on Wednesday’s episode to perform chart-topping smash “Butter.”
As for Tuesday’s episode, the broadcast also features an in-studio interview with Edgar Ramirez. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.
Ahead of the episode, NBC shared photos from the taping. Shortly after the BTS interview aired, the network began airing video clips from the broadcast. Both sets of media follow:
