First Look: Chris Paul Surprises “Granny and Pops” With Home Transformation On July 23 “Secret Celebrity Renovation”

“Chris Paul” – NBA All-Star Chris Paul surprises his “Granny and Pops,” who instilled in him humility and the importance of family, with a transformation of the Winston-Salem, North Carolina home they have lived in for 50 years, on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Friday, July 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
Pictured (L-R): “Granny” and Chris Paul
Photo: Juma Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
The NBA Finals series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will reach its conclusion no later than July 22.
Suns point guard Chris Paul, however, will make a noteworthy television appearance after that date.
CBS confirms that Paul will star on the July 23 edition of “Secret Celebrity Renovation.” During the episode, Paul will surprise his “Granny” and “Pops” with a transformation of the Winston-Salem home in which they have lived for 50 years.
CBS’ broadcast of the episode will take place at 8PM ET on July 23; it will also be available on CBS On Demand and Paramount+. Ahead of the airing, CBS shared first-look photos:
Pictured (L-R): Nischelle Turner, "Pops," "Granny," and Chris Paul
Pictured (L-R): "Granny" and Chris Paul
Pictured (L-R): Chris Paul and "Pops"
Pictured (L-R): Chris Paul and Nischelle Turner
Pictured (L-R): "Granny" and Chris Paul
Pictured: Chris Paul
Pictured (L-R): Chris Paul and Jason Cameron
Pictured (L-R): Jason Cameron, Chris Paul, Sabrina Soto, and Nischelle Turner
Pictured (L-R): Chris Paul and Nischelle Turner
