First Look: Chris Paul Surprises “Granny and Pops” With Home Transformation On July 23 “Secret Celebrity Renovation”

The NBA Finals series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will reach its conclusion no later than July 22.

Suns point guard Chris Paul, however, will make a noteworthy television appearance after that date.

CBS confirms that Paul will star on the July 23 edition of “Secret Celebrity Renovation.” During the episode, Paul will surprise his “Granny” and “Pops” with a transformation of the Winston-Salem home in which they have lived for 50 years.

CBS’ broadcast of the episode will take place at 8PM ET on July 23; it will also be available on CBS On Demand and Paramount+. Ahead of the airing, CBS shared first-look photos: