Jonas Brothers Scheduled To Appear On July 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Kevin, Joe, and Nick will support their TV special.

OLYMPIC DREAMS FEATURING JONAS BROTHERS -- Pictured: "Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBC)

NBC’s “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” special will air on Wednesday, July 21. The night before, brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick will support the special on a late-night talk show.

NBC lists Kevin, Joe, and Nick as the lead interview guests for the July 20 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature an appearance by Zoe-Lister Jones and a performance by Vince Staples.

Currently in re-runs, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns to originals on July 19. Subject-to-change listings for the upcoming episodes follow:

July 19 – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Joshua Jackson
July 20 – Jonas Brothers, Zoe-Lister Jones, Vince Staples
July 21 – Emilia Clarke, Mark Ronson, Brandi Carlile

