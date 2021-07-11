in Music News

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Tones and I’s “Cloudy Day,” Pink’s “All I Know So Far” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Stay,” “Cloudy Day,” and “All I Know So Far” debut on the pop chart.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

It did not launch until the sixth day of the July 4-10 tracking period, but The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” received a significant amount of airplay.

The new collaboration received enough airplay, in fact, to debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with 968 spins, “Stay” earns #38 on this week’s listing.

Tones and I’s “Cloudy Day” and P!nk’s “All I Know So Far” also make this week’s listing.

The former, which was below last week’s chart at #42, makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. “Cloudy Day” received 783 spins during the tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 128.

Up one place, “All I Know So Far” enters the chart at #40. The P!nk single received 654 spins (-72).

